The Erie County Election Office has announced the unofficial candidates for the 2023 nomination petitions.

The election director said candidates were asked to drop off their nomination petitions by the deadline on the evening of March 7.

Candidates that are running for office said they are excited to continue their civic duty while others are looking to retain their current position within the county.

Erie County Clerk Julie Slomski said there are a total of 200 candidates just as anticipated.

The full list of candidates can be read here.