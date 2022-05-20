It’s final count Friday at the Erie County Courthouse where election office staff is wrapping up their voting count.

The county Clerk and Election Supervisor are joined by watchers from both candidates as they count the 188 final provisional ballots.

The process involves the election office determining if the provisional voter is registered to vote, what precinct they are registered in, and what political party they voted for.

Of those 188 ballots, there are 14 being challenged by the watchers. The election supervisor tells us what makes a ballot challenged.

“The voter actually has to sign a couple places on the declaration envelope, and what we’re seeing is that they haven’t signed in both places or maybe didn’t list their municipality. There are several reasons why we’re seeing ballots challenged today,” said Tonia Fernandez, election supervisor.

The election office will soon begin their adjudication process as their next step.