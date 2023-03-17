Officials from the Erie County Elections Office are testing technology that poll workers will use in the May primary.

At the Erie County Elections Warehouse, officials tested new equipment Friday. They’re switching to an electronic poll book, using a vendor called “Know Ink.”

The goal is to enhance the overall election experience for everyone including those running the elections.

“For the voters, nothing’s really going to change other than how you sign in and register once you’re at the poll. The poll worker will mostly be working with the electronic poll pad, but then they’ll just have you sign on it. For the poll worker, the electronic poll pad will actually provide instructions on how to handle different scenarios,” said Tonia Fernandez, director of elections for Erie County.

Officials said the technology used will not be connected to the internet.