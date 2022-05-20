It’s final count Friday at the Erie County Courthouse and election office staff is telling the importance of voting within every race while canvassing the last provisional ballots.

Briaunna Malone was live from the newsroom to tell us about the canvassing process and why every vote is important.

Election Office staff is one step closer to having Primary Election results as they continue to canvas ballots, while ensuring residents are informed of the importance of voting.

Watchers from the political parties of Dave McCormick and Mehmet Oz gathered alongside election office staff as they canvassed the last of the provisional ballots.

“First, we have to determine if the provisional voter was registered to vote, what precinct they are registered in, and what party ballot they actually voted,” said Tonia Fernandez, election supervisor, Erie County.

This process will determine if the ballots are a full count, a partial count, or if it’s rejected; 188 provisional ballots were counted, and 14 of them were challenged.

“The voter actually has to sign a couple places on the declaration envelope, and what we’re seeing is that they hadn’t signed in both places or maybe didn’t list their municipality. There are several reasons why we’re seeing ballots challenged today,” said Fernandez.

The Erie County Clerk tells us why every vote matters… especially in close call races.

“To have a statewide race this close is so important to prove that every vote does matter. I mean, just to think about it, every single vote in every single county truly does matter, and that this race is definitely proof of it,” said Julie Slomski, county clerk, Erie County Courthouse.

Slomski weighs in on how every citizen voting can impact the city and state in the future.

“It is your right to do so, and especially in the primary, choose your candidate to go on to the big election in the general,” said Slomski.

The 14 ballots that are being challenged will be reviewed by the Board of Elections.