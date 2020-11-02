Erie County Elections Department announces polling location change for Millcreek District 2

The Erie County Elections Department announced that a change has been made for Millcreek Township District 2 residents.

The voting location has changed from the Kearsarge Fire Department to the Church of Christ located on West Grandview Blvd.

The Erie County Board of Elections Chairman says the chief of the volunteer fire company did not feel they had the man power to ensure their ability to keep the facility clean and disinfected and safe for voters.

You can find a list of Erie County polling locations here.