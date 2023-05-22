The Erie County Elections Office has completed its final count of the May 16 primary ballots.

They were looking at the provisional ballots voted at the polls to make the determination whether they should be a full count, partial count or rejected.

Elections office workers were also dealing with damaged ballots. Any ballot that could not be read on election day had to be duplicated.

Tonia Fernandez, the Erie County director of elections, said this did not change the outcome of any races.

“It was a smooth day. It was a really smooth election. We did have a significantly lower turnout than we would like, but overall, it was a good election,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez added that about 24% of the county voted in the primary election.