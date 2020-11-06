Erie County Elections office continue count on provisional ballots

Erie County election officials say they believe that they’ll have every ballot counted by the end of the day.

However, there are some minor delays at play from the President’s legal action to gaining access to a state portal.

After three days of canvassing and scanning mail-in ballots, the task of counting is nearly complete. On Friday, workers started with ballots not up to standards like ambiguous marks, ballots where voters used Wite-Out, or were damaged.

“Those ballots have to be taken and need to be transcribed and that is what our team is doing in here today.” said Mary Rennie, Vice Chairwoman for Erie County Elections Board.

Per diem workers will take the damaged ballots and manually fill out an election ballot in its place, all under the supervision of poll watchers.

The county is facing a slight hold up with provisional ballots, waiting on access for a state portal that allows voters to see the ballot status.

“Once we get that access, we have 2,155 ballot voter information to report in there.” said Tonia Fernandez, Election Supervisor for Erie County.

Another hot button topic was sharpie-gate

“If it did bleed through to the point where it may have affected another contest, then that is also hand counted. When we do anything like that, we also try to determine the voters’ intent.” Fernandez said.

Concerning the President’s pending legal suite with ballot counting, the county has segregated ballots that arrived after the 3rd, but still postmarked for the November deadline.

“We will be putting them into a separate bucket per se, and reporting those numbers today. They’ll easily be taken out if they need to be.” Fernandez said.

About 400-500 military ballots are also being counted.