Erie County Elections Office provides mail-in ballot update

Just over 37,000 mail-in ballots have been returned to the County Elections Office.

This comes as more than 60,000 main-in ballots have been sent out.

Pre-canvasing for mail-in ballots will start at 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Currently the staff at the elections office has separated ballots by district, with the ballots remaining unopened.

“The way things are shaping up, we’ll have our precinct totals. All the in person voters on Election day can expect them in the usual time frame by 11 o’clock,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections.

As for the mail-in ballots, the hope is to scan five to ten thousand on election day and then wrapping up with scanning on that Friday or Monday.