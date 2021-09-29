Erie County Executive candidate announces plan for regional economic recovery

Brenton Davis, Republican candidate for Erie County Executive, took a tour of Fralo Industries to announce a plan for regional economic recovery.

Davis proposed policies for job creation. He says these policies could expand jobs while avoiding increases in taxes and fees.

Davis before his proposal can improve taxation for businesses while easing the burden of property taxes for working families.

“That’s going to keep more money in the pockets of hard working families to enable them to stimulate the economy,” Davis said. “It’s going to keep more money in the pockets of business owners to allow them to make investments in their company, but it also creates a fertile environment for external investment.”

