Erie County Executive-Elect holds meeting with transition team members

Erie County Executive-Elect Brenton Davis announced on Thursday his plans to examine the operations of Erie County Government to make recommendations for the incoming administration.

Brenton Davis and members of his transition team gathered at the Bayfront Convention Center and answering questions about his next steps as County Executive-Elect.

Davis says he wants to learn from his transition team and be prepared to take office.

“It’s time to govern and it’s time to do so based on the expertise and the information. Many of these folks have given us and some that couldn’t make it today because of traveling conflicts and just job conflicts. Really, my main goal is to listen,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

Davis adding he is also meeting with County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper this week.

