Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announces that she will not run for a third term

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has announced that she will not be running for a third term.

This decision comes as the county continues to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We went over to the Erie County Courthouse for more details on the county executive’s decision.

Dahlkemper has been a leader here in Erie County not only for the past eight years, but this year especially during her term since it has been like no other while helping fight the spread of the virus.

The Erie native said that she can fully concentrate on helping eradicate the pandemic.

The county executive originally took office in 2014. After being re-elected to the office in November of 2017, she was sworn in for her second four year term in 2018.

Dahlkemper also previously represented Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2009 to 2011.

In Dahlkemper’s eight years as County Executive, Erie County has approved the creation of a community college, started an IT department within the county and made improvements at the Blasco Library.

Of course all of this has been overshadowed in 2020 by the fight against COVID-19.

Dahlkemper explained that working for the county and community have been an absolute privilege for the last eight years.

She said that she looks forward to the next leader in 2022 and plans on considering other opportunities while still being a part of the community.