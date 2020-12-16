Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper explains decision on not seeking re-election

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced that she will not be running for a third term.

The decision comes as the county continues to battle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are more details on the county executive’s decision.

It’s a wrap for Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper who said that this year has been like no other serving.

Dahlkemper said a lot of work needs to be done in order to end the pandemic and she wants to fully concentrate on helping the county achieve that.

A seat at the top of Erie County’s government will soon be open.

“I just believe that there’s something else for me in the future and there’s other people that can come in here with new fresh ideas and take this county in the right direction,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper announced that she will not be running for a third term.

In Dahlkemper’s eight years as county executive, Erie County has approved the creation of a community college, started an IT department within the county and made improvements at Blasco Library.

Dahlkemper said that not running for re-election can help her solely focus on mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

“Not worrying about an election and a campaign will allow me to keep focus on the pandemic in 2021,” said Dahlkemper.

Mercyhurst University Political Analyst Dr. Joe Morris said that the county executive is the state government’s right hand man and the responsibilities are essential for economic growth.

“There’s a number of things a county executive is responsible for. It’s quite a bit. My hope is that we find someone here in Erie County that’s capable of handling that breath of responsibility,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analyst at Mercyhurst University.

For other local officials such as Erie Mayor Joe Schember, the key will be continuing what he describes as a good working relationship.

“Whether it’s a democrat or a republican, the most important thing is that they’re willing to work with me and the other leaders of municipalities here in Erie because I really believe we can accomplish more if we work together,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

Dahlkemper said that she looks forward to the next leader in 2022 and plans on considering other opportunities while still being apart of the community.