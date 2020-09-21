Erie County Executive speaks on the safety of the Eric Trump rally

For Erie County, the campaign rally means dealing with crowds of people gathering for an extended period of time.

In terms of safety, capacity will be capped at 250 and the rally will take place outside of the Convention Center, not inside.

As we know, Trump campaign supporters have been gathering without wearing masks around the country.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that she does believe this type of event can be pulled off safely, but it’s up to those who show up.

“This weekend we’ve had single digits. That’s been a pattern we’ve seen for a couple of weeks now. Erie County is in a really good place and what we don’t want to see is this become a super spreader.I’m not anticipating it will be as long as people follow the guidelines,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, (D) Erie County Executive, Your Local Election Headquarters.

In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and waive, release and discharge Donald J. Trump for any illness or injury.