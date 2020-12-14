Erie county executive weighs in on the electoral college vote in Pennsylvania

One of the 20 electors casting a vote in the Pennsylvania electoral college is Erie County executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper said it was an honor to have been selected.

The county executive said that this will be the final piece in the election process. Dahlkemper added that it was an emotional time casting her vote.

This vote even gave Dahlkemper goosebumps as the ballots were being counted.

“You know in many ways its thought of as a ceremonial event. Today I think was very much more meaningful, very historic day considering all the challenges to the results of the election back on November 3rd,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, (D) Erie County Executive.