Erie County experiences poll worker shortages during primary election

The pandemic has posed many challenges on recent elections, one of these challenges being poll worker shortages.

During the 2021 general election, polls were short handed when it came to staff.

As many workers were trying to stay home during the pandemic when COVID case numbers were higher than they are now.

Today we spoke with poll workers about what they are experiencing during this primary election.

One judge of elections, Rick Albertson, said that at his polling place they were short one poll worker.

Even on short notice they were able to find a replacement to manage the steady flow of voters.

“Not like the general election, but we can always use more poll workers,” said Rick Albertson, Judge of Elections, Ward 5 District 15.

Albertson said that not only is being a poll worker a good civic duty, it can be a small source of income.