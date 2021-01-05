Erie County leaders weigh in on electoral vote count

Control of the senate and the fate of President Elect Joe Biden’s Administration may soon be determined.

This comes as the Georgia Runoffs are expected to decide who will have control of the senate.

We spoke to local leaders to find out their reaction on what this outcome could mean.

The outcome could either hand the new administration power, or leave Republicans with influence over President Elect Joe Biden’s proposals in the months to come.

Time is of the essence as President Trump continues to claim that he won Georgia and the presidential election.

“After tomorrow, President Trump has one last thing to do, that is to pack up his things and leave the White House,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Chairman.

The final step in certifying the next president of the United States is expected to take place on Wednesday January 6th.

Some Republican lawmakers plan to use congressional vote certifying the electoral vote to object Biden’s win.

U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly said that mail-in ballots were led to President Trump’s loss.

“The courts can decide, not Mike Kelly’s decision or congress is it retrospective or a prospective fix going into the next election?” said Congressman Mike Kelly. (R), PA 16th District.

The runoff election in Georgia will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Republicans can hold on if one of their candidates wins.

The Erie County Democratic chairman said that change is key and it is time to accept the election results.

“These folks are trying to undermine the will of the American people. Not only did Joe Biden win the electoral clinch, but the popular vote,” said Wertz.

The polls in Georgia close tonight at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the electoral college votes are expected to be continued tomorrow beginning at 1 p.m.