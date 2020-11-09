Erie County moves forward with counting ballots

Erie County Election officials resumed ballot counting today.

Last week the office processed about 300 provisional ballots before running into issues with the Sure System. This is a state-wide system that helps voters track their ballot status.

Once the system is back up and running, the county is expected to finish up approximately 2,000 remaining provisional and military ballots.

“I expect we’ll go fast today. We have a team dedicated to inputting those numbers and in the room behind us there people are taking names from political parties and origination. They wish to know who was issued a provisional ballot and if they received particle or full credit,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections.

Smith added that he hopes to have everything completed by tonight or tomorrow at the latest.