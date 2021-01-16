Erie County participates in risk limiting audit to verify election results

Days away from the presidential inauguration, Erie County is taking steps to verify local election results while participating in what is called a risk limiting audit.

With help from a team provided by the commonwealth, the risk limiting audit will reexamine Erie County mail-in ballots cast for the November election.

Those ballots will be double checked against the recorded results. Today the team began this process at 9 a.m.

This is a process designed to help the volunteers regain trust in our election process.

“Ensure the voters and the tax payers of Erie County that our process was done fairly, correctly, accurately. We know that it was done that way. We’re confident that it was done that way, but this is just one more verification,” said Carl Anderson, Chairman of the Erie County Council.

Erie County is voluntarily taking part in the risk limiting audit which will continue next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.