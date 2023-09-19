There are 149 voting precincts located throughout Erie County with over 800 poll workers present to man the polls.

Poll worker training is underway at the Bayfront Convention Center in an effort to make sure there is more than enough help available.

“Today we’re conducting machine operator training, judge of election training and majority and minority inspector training,” said Tonia Fernandez, director of elections.

A new introduction this year to the poll workers is poll pads that will be rolled out for the Nov. 7 election.

Fernandez said there will be at every polling location this year.

“The information is loaded from our office. The electronic poll pads do not have access to the internet and they’re really going to help us be more transparent and efficient in our elections,” Fernandez added.

Fernandez also said the poll pads will eliminate the human error element of elections.

“On Oct. 11, we’re going to do a demo down at the Blasco Library where we’ll have the electronic poll pads set up and voters can come in, take a look at the pad and try it out — you know just in preparation for election day. If you’re not able to make it out to that, we also have one set up in our office all day every day. If you’re in the courthouse, just stop by the office and come in and check out the electronic poll pad,” She continued.

Poll worker training is available to anyone that is interested. Fernandez said typically anywhere between 25 to 70 poll workers call off every election.

Learn more about the responsibilities Erie County poll workers take on here.