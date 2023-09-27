Erie County is preparing for the upcoming election, making sure the voting machines are ready and set to go.

The logic and accuracy testing began on Wednesday testing the ballots and the election equipment to be used for the general election on Nov. 7, 2023. This process is designed to ensure an accurate count of the votes.

All scanners and electronic touch devices utilized at the voting precincts are being tested at the Erie County Courthouse and the county’s voter warehouse.

“This is really important to promote election integrity and to know that everybody’s vote really does count. We’re ensuring the validity of that vote from election day through the whole process. You can really see that every step of the way, there are a number of safeguards in place,” said Karen Chillcott, Erie County Clerk.

Voters who are interested in learning more about the machines and the testing process are encouraged to visit the Erie County Courthouse.