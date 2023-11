Here in Erie County, we’ve been given the numbers for how many mail-in ballots the elections office has received up to this point.

Tonia Fernandez, the Erie County Director of Elections said the county received 18,308 mail-in ballots.

She said election staff will pre-canvass all of the ballots starting first thing in the morning, checking that each ballot is properly filled out and meets the standards required to be counted in the election.