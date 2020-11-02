Erie County receives national attention during the 2020 election

With members of both the Trump and Biden family coming to Erie County in the final days leading up to the Presidential Election, local party chairs are saying that this has put Erie County on the map.

Here is more on how local residents are reacting to the national attention.

Some people are saying that they like Erie County being under the national spotlight. All of these residents said that the political attention helps tell the story of Erie County.

“We want Trump to be president, but we want Erie County to be on the big maps,” said Verel Salmon, Chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee.

The chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee said that with presidential candidates and their family members visiting in the weeks leading up to the election, it puts Erie County in the international spotlight.

“We’re the center of a storm. You know we have national newspapers, radio stations, television around the world and around the United States coming in everyday in Erie County,” said Salmon.

Salmon said that this is something the Erie County Republican Committee is proud of.

“The whole Trump family you know comes to Pennsylvania and most of them are coming to Erie and I think it’s something that we want to preserve and protect,” said Salmon.

Chairmen of both political parties said that in the 2016 election, Erie County can play a major role in an elections outcome.

“It’s a positive thing for Erie and this political attention were receiving is certainly due,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party.

Wertz added that he’s talked to many media outlets in the last few weeks, both national and international.

“I’ve probably talked to the media outlets from 17 or 18 different countries and I think a tremendous window into Erie, especially the folks that come here to spend the time here and get to know the Erie story to share it with the world,” said Wertz.

Dr. Jill Biden also came to Erie County today while speaking at East Middle School which drew more national attention to the county.