Erie County receives several reports of voters not receiving mail-in ballots

There have been several reports of voters not receiving their mail-in ballots. Clerk of Elections Doug Smith said not to worry.

If you have applied for a ballot and did not get one, you can still go to a voting poll and vote there. The voter will be issued a provisional ballot.

Smith added that they have received reports.

“I hope this isn’t the incorrect actions of a few. Certainly if someone were turned away, we hope they would come back and vote provisionally,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections.

Just a reminder that mail-in ballots need to be post marked today by five or dropped off at the courthouse before eight.