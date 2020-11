Breaking News: Erie County has voted blue during the 2020 election.

In the recently released numbers, with 100% of the votes counted, Joe Biden has won over Erie County against President Trump.

The final count in Erie County was Biden receiving 66,966 votes where as President Trump received 65,647 votes.

