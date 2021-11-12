Erie County releases final unofficial results for November election

Erie County has released their final unofficial results from the November 2nd Election.

There are no local changes to report, but there will be a recount. The race in question is for Judge of the Commonwealth Court. It will be a statewide recount for that race with Erie County tallying the votes again next Wednesday.

All of the races except Commonwealth Court will be certified and become official next Tuesday

Erie County’s final voter turnout number was 39%.

