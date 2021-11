TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If you need a ride to your polling place, the Republican and Democratic parties are both offering help.

The phone number for the Erie County Republican Party is 814-580-0438.

For the Erie County Democrats, call 814-790-5408.

The polls are open on November 2nd from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

