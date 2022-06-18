The Erie County Republican Party held its annual dinner on June 18 featuring a number of statewide candidates.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano was one of the speakers.

People also heard from state assembly candidates.

Erie County Republican Party Chairman Verel Salmon said the dinner is very timely with the elections coming up in November.

“It’s quite a celebration. There is a lot of excitement in the room. People are feeling very confident but not taking it for granted,” said Verel Salmon, Erie County Republican Party Chairman.

Salmon added that it is important for the candidates to bond and work together.