It’s Election Day, and Erie County residents went to the polls this primary.

Despite mail-in ballots being an option, many residents still chose to vote in person.

Here is more on how the voter turn out has been as of 6 p.m.

Earlier we visited several polling locations where hundreds of residents casted their ballots.

Despite mail in ballots being an option for voters, many Erie County residents still chose to come to the polls.

At Perry Highway Hose Company in Summit Township, poll workers said that more than 270 residents chose to vote in person.

One poll worker said that people in Summit Township usually head to the polls even for primary elections.

“I think the people out here probably vote a lot more. I think usually a good turnout in summit Township and all points south of here,” said John Groh, Poll Worker.

“Last year was the first time that I didn’t, that I used a mail-in ballot because of the pandemic, but I do vote in person. It just seems that it’s more important to make sure that you’re there in person and vote,” said a Summit Township Resident.

Hundreds of residents also voted in Millcreek at the First Alliance Church.

One young voter said that he believes voting in person seems more simple.

“I think it’s easier for the counters just tabulating the ballots. You know mail-ins you don’t have to wait to get them and count them I think with the ballot system. It’s tabulated right there and it’s just easier for everybody,” said Brad Tabeis, Voting in the Primary.

One resident said that it’s important to vote in all elections as they chose to vote in person this primary.

“I just believe that it’s our patriotic duty that we should be voting and that we should you know care about what’s happening in our country. People complain all the time, but they don’t do anything about it. So come out and vote and have your voice be heard,” said Barbara Siranni, Voting in the Primary.