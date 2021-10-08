Erie County residents who voted by mail in May primary to receive mail-in ballots for November general election

Erie County residents who voted by mail in the primary election will soon receive their ballot for the general election.

The general election is about one month away and about 16,000 Erie County voters who voted by mail in the primary will receive their general election ballots in the mail later this month.

Erie County Board of Elections officials say these mail-in ballots were sent out this week. Once these mail-in ballots are filled out and sent back, they are stored in a secure location at the Erie County Courthouse until Election Day.

“They’ve stored in a locked facility at the courthouse and we have cameras in the area, certainly all the security features that go along with a courthouse setting are in play so we feel like they’re very secure once they do come back,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.

Smith says it’s not too late to volunteer at the polls on Election Day.

You can fill out contact information on the Erie County Courthouse website. Click here for all of the information.