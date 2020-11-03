Erie County seeing long lines at polls this Election Day

It’s Election Day across the United States and people are lining up at the polls.

The sun is out, temperatures are great and the lines at some polling places are long. Several polling places are seeing long lines of voters waiting to cast their votes, including Girard, where the lines at the Borough building have been long for most of the morning.

We’re told several other polling places in the area are also seeing long lines on this election day.

We have team coverage from polling locations to the courthouse where votes are being counted as we speak.

Yoselin Person was live at the polls at Belle Valley Fire Hall in Millcreek Township and Samiar Nefzi was live at the Erie County Courthouse where mail-in ballots are already being counted.