Erie County sees multiple reports of political signs being tampered with or damaged

Supporters of both candidates in both parties are reporting plenty of sign mischief across the region.

One campaign office said that many people have called to report that their signs were vandalized.

Anna McCartney of the local Democratic Field Office in North East said that she has received more calls about sign tampering this election season than ever before.

“My husband and I have worked on campaign signs since 2004. Never have we seen this kind of behavior before. It’s like they are following a leader who has divided us as a country,” said Anna McCartney from the Democratic Field Office in North East.

McCartney said that she sees it dividing the community.

“Isn’t this bully behavior when they come and destroy a sign or take signs. Like I said we’ve never had that before,” said McCartney.

This was a Biden-Harris sign that was located across East Lake Road.

“It was knocked over. I put it back up. They came back and cut the center of it right out. Right out,” said David Hickey, Biden Sign Damaged.

Hickey said that having the sign cut out of the display feels like an attack on this political view and him as well.

The 69-year-old Vietnam veteran added that this violation has been upsetting to what feels like a freedom of his being taken away.

“They’re pretty weak. If they have a political statement they can put up a sign in their yard and leave that alone. That’s a pretty sorry person,” said Hickey.

We are unable to show the next sign due to the vulgarity it displays.

Someone recently defaced a Trump-Pence sign in Millcreek to have it read differently.

“It’s just frustrating, you know? You try to support your party and everybody has their own private property. They should leave other peoples stuff alone,” said Robert Fouch, Trump Sign Damaged.

Meanwhile, Venango County Attorney Allison Hartle, who is currently employed at Allegheny College’s Center for Political Participation, has been charged with stealing presidential campaign signs.

Anyone caught tampering with another individuals sign could face the following charges:

Criminal Mischief

Trespassing

Theft of Property

Hickey said that he has reported the incident.