We are learning how many mail-in ballots have already been set aside because they’re not correctly filled out following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision ordering county boards of elections to not count ballots that are undated or that have incorrectly dated outer envelopes.

Erie County Clerk Julie Slomski told us the Erie County Election Office has received 280 ballots with incorrect or missing information.

Board of Elections Chairwoman Mary Rennie said those ballots are either incorrectly dated or undated.

The chairwoman said she is unsure of what will be done with the ballots, but said the election board will meet again and hopes to get some direction from the Department of State.