Erie County to hold voting machine demonstrations

Erie County Clerk, Douglas Smith, has announced that Erie County will hold voting machine demonstrations for those interested.

Tonight, state Rep. Bob Merski is holding a Modernizing the Vote event where he will go over changes in Pennsylvania’s voting laws and hold a voting machine demonstration.

Modernizing the Vote will be held Thursday, March 5th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Summit Township Municipal Building, 1230 Townhall Road West, 16509.

You can download a full list of dates, times and places where voting machine demonstrations will take place below: