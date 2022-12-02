Erie County has to recertify its election results after a mistake was found in the vote count.

According to the Erie County Elections Office, there was a human clerical error in the calculation of votes.

That mistake involves the count of Summit Township’s second precinct.

County officials told us there were 485 additional votes. However, there is no change to the election results.

The Erie County Board of Elections will now meet to recertify the 2022 General Election.

“We have an internal process where I’m so thankful for this team and the safeguards that we have in place to make sure that every vote is counted here in Erie County. In the spirit of fairness and transparency, we wanted to communicate that to the voters of Erie County,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County Clerk of Elections.

The recertification will happen on Tuesday at the Erie County Courthouse.