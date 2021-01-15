Erie County to review 1,000 mail-in ballots

With less than a week until the inauguration, votes from Erie County are once again being analyzed.

Erie County will take part in what’s called a risk-limiting audit on Saturday morning.

With help from a team provided by the Commonwealth, Erie County will re-examine 1,000 of the 42,000 mail-in ballots cast for the November election. Those ballots will be double-checked against the recorded results.

The audit is designed to increase trust in the election, especially for some constituents who are concerned about the validity of the election results.

“This is something that is done in western states where mail-in balloting has gone on for a much longer time period. It’s a substitute for a hand count,” said Doug Smith, clerk of elections, Erie County.