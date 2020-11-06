Erie County to suspend official Canvassing Operations at 8:00 p.m. Friday

The Erie County Election Board announced Friday that the official Canvass and Tabulation of ballots from the election will be suspending at 8:00 p.m. Friday evening.
This is due to the extended time required to process the Provisional Ballots.
Nearly half of the 2,155 Provisional Ballots in Erie County will be canvassed Friday night.
“Provisional ballot canvassing today has been slowed by limited access to the State portal where voter information is updated. Also, an order from Commonwealth Court Judge P. Kevin Brobson requires we segregate any provisional ballots generated on Election Day for voters whose Regular ballot timely received by the County but deemed void due to envelope issues. The canvassing team at Erie County Elections will complete adjudication of write-ins, military and overseas ballots, and hand counts of damaged ballots by 8pm tonight…”Erie County Election Board Chairman Carl Anderson III