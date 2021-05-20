Erie County Voter Turnout: More than 51K voters participated in Primary Election

More than 51,600 Erie County voters participated in this year’s primary election.

That’s a voter turnout of slightly more than 29 percent.

Chairwoman of the Erie County Board of Elections Mary Rennie says that’s actually higher than expected.

“We were estimating that it might be as low as 20%, but then when we started getting the returns we realized that it’s coming out probably as high as 29%, which is actually pretty good for a primary,” said Mary Rennie, chairwoman, Erie County Board of Elections.