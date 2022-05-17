It’s Primary Election Day 2022, and Erie County residents are heading to the polls.

Chelsea Swift was live from the Belle Valley Fire Department polling location with more on voter turnout.

Polls have been open for over five hours, and election officials in Millcreek say more than 100 residents have voted so far.

Voters from two Erie County districts are heading to the Belle Valley Fire Department to cast their ballots. Traditionally, voter turnout is low for primary elections compared to general elections.

A district election clerk said about 14% of the district has already voted by mail. That’s nearly 250 votes.

He said so far this morning, more than 150 residents have come in to vote, adding there are significantly less voters this election than in the fall. However, there’s still more time for registered voters to cast their ballots.

“We’re seeing a slow, but steady trickle of people. After about four hours here we’re at 168 people, that’s about 40 people an hour. It’s a little bit slow, especially compared to a presidential election, but it’s going on,” said Joseph Gresh, election clerk, first district.

Election officials from District 21 said dozens of residents have voted in person, and about 200 have voted by mail.