Erie County voters weigh in on last minute mail-in ballots

The Erie County Board of Elections is working around the clock to ensure every vote counts.

Some voters are even taken advantage of mail-in ballots just hours before Election Day.

Fifty thousand, that is the number of mail-in ballots that the Board of Elections is processing just 24 hours before Election Day. Some voters said that voting last minute is helpful with their decision.

It’s the final countdown. Erie County residents are dropping off their mail-in ballots just hours before the Presidential Election.

“I have to drive tomorrow in the morning, so I took the time tonight to vote because I think this election is probably the most important one of this decade,” said Gary Ryan, Lake City Resident.

Younger voters are heading to the drop box and said that mail-in ballots are crucial during this election.

“The chaotic life of college students constantly have to worry about school and work and make sure you do your part for our country,” said Noah Colvin, Student at Penn State Behrend.

Inside the court house, the Erie County Board of Elections is working around the clock while processing more than 50,000 mail-in ballots.

Some voters said that they’ve waited last minute to really think about which candidate would shape the next four years for our country.

“I wanted to sit and think about the people I’m voting for and really look up and look into their policies and the candidate they are,” said Abraham Sangye, Erie Resident.

“I will definitely vote. I want to do everything I can. This is our civic duty so I’m going to do what I can and everyone should get out there and vote,” said Elizabeth Clark, Erie Resident.

The polls open tomorrow beginning at 7 a.m. and they will stay open until 8 p.m.