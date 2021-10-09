Erie County voters who voted by mail in primary election to soon receive ballot for general election

Erie County residents who voted by mail in the primary election will soon receive their ballot for the general election.

The general election is about a month away, and about 16,000 Erie County voters who voted by mail in the primary will receive their general election ballots in the mail later this month.

Erie County Board of Elections officials said that these mail in ballots were sent out the week of October 4th.

Once these mail-in ballots are filled out and sent back, they are stored in a secure location at the Erie County Courthouse until Election Day.

“They’re stored in a locked facility at the courthouse and we have cameras in the area. Certainly all of the security features that go along with a courthouse setting are in play. So we feel like they are very secure once they do come back,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.

Smith said that it is not too late to apply for a mail-in ballot. Voters can apply in person at the courthouse or online.

You can fill out contact information on the Erie County Courthouse website. Click here for all of the information.

