Preparations for the primary election are underway in Erie County.

Voter machine testing is taking place at the Erie County Election Warehouse where 149 scanners are being tested to make sure they are up to speed for the upcoming primary election.

Today, May 3, is the deadline to register to vote in the primary election.

To register in person you can go to the Erie County Courthouse Room 112 before 4:30 p.m. or register online.