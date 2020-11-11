Erie County’s unofficial vote totals are completed

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

Erie County’s unofficial vote totals are completed and show two things. A lot of residents voted and Joe Biden continues to maintain a lead.

More than 138,000 Erie County people voted, that’s 68% of those who are registered. More than 86,000 people voted in person, slightly more than 43,000 used a mail-in ballot and there were 1,945 provisional ballots.

In the race for president, Erie County broke down as follows:

Joe Biden received 68,336 votes. President Donald Trump received 66,912 votes. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 1,936 votes.

Those numbers were sent to Harrisburg as required by law last night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Map – All Pages

Events Calendar