Erie County’s unofficial vote totals are completed and show two things. A lot of residents voted and Joe Biden continues to maintain a lead.

More than 138,000 Erie County people voted, that’s 68% of those who are registered. More than 86,000 people voted in person, slightly more than 43,000 used a mail-in ballot and there were 1,945 provisional ballots.

In the race for president, Erie County broke down as follows:

Joe Biden received 68,336 votes. President Donald Trump received 66,912 votes. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 1,936 votes.

Those numbers were sent to Harrisburg as required by law last night.