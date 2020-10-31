Erie Democratic Party hold Get Out The Vote event

Erie County Democratic Party volunteers were hard at work today. The volunteers are conducting a canvas effort today while making a last minute push for people to get out and vote on Election Day.

Volunteers made calls and some people headed out to knock on doors.

The field and operations director said that the Erie County Democratic Party volunteers want to make sure that people have a plan to vote whether they have sent in their mail-in ballot, voted early or plan on voting this Tuesday.

“This is what’s called GOTV, Get Out The Vote. So we have canvasers, people coming in to canvas whether it’s to drop literature for our candidates or to actually knock on doors and talk to people about whether or not they have a plan to vote,” said Chelcie Alcorn, Field and Operations Director for the Erie County Democratic Party.

The field and operations director added that volunteers are cycling in and out of the Democratic Headquarters so there aren’t too many people congregating all at one time.