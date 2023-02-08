Following a few special Pennsylvania House sessions, Democrats now have a slim majority.

Democrats were winners of all three vacant House seats in the Pittsburgh area, as they now hold a 102-to-101 representative lead over Republicans in the House. However, Republicans still have a majority in the Senate.

Local political leaders in Erie provided some reactions to the special elections.

“We’re planning on a lot of give and take with our Republican colleagues and really working with our colleagues in the Senate understanding that it’s a Republican-led Senate,” said state Representative Ryan Bizzarro (3rd District), Democratic Policy Chairman.

“Unfortunately, I think that even though the Democrats have regained control of the House of Representatives, they are going to find that it’s going to be an easy majority to maintain all this time. It’s probably going to be good for the citizens,” said Tom Eddy, Chairman, Erie County Republican Party.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s budget address will be on March 7, which will lay out the state Democrat’s priorities for the year.