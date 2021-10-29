Erie Election Board trying to contact 82 voters who missed mail-in deadline

On Friday, Erie County Elections discovered 82 electronic mail-in ballot applications submitted electronically through the County SURE portal, dated Oct. 25 or 26.

These submissions are considered invalid, as the deadline to apply was on Tuesday.

The Erie County Board of Elections is contacting those voters to offer them the chance to vote their ballot in the office today (Friday) or next week through Election Day on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The time remaining before Election Day is not sufficient to mail the ballots, so those who applied may choose to vote in-person instead.

If the application is noted in the Poll Book at their precinct, they will have to vote by Provisional Ballot, since they will not have a ballot to surrender.

If a voter applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot on Oct. 25 or 26 and has not heard from the County Voter Registration Office, they should call 814-451-6089 or 814-451-6017 to check their status.

