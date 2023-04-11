The Erie County Municipal primary election is about a month away and the elections board wants to remind the public about upcoming deadlines.

The last day to register to vote is May 1, and the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 9.

The mail-in ballot process has been held up slightly in the last couple of weeks. This is due to objections filed to nomination petitions.

The elections office said not to worry if you have not received your ballot. The election director hopes to get ballots to the voters by the end of this month.

“So far, we’re looking at sending out around 17,000 mail-in ballots. In municipal elections, we always have a smaller demand for the ballots,” said Tonia Fernandez, director of elections.

The office is conducting poll worker training all this week in preparation for the elections.