Erie Firefighters Union endorses Mayor Joe Schember for reelection

Mayor Joe Schember has landed another endorsement, this time with the city’s Firefighter Union.

Erie Firefighters Local 293 announced their endorsement of Mayor Schember after working under his administration for more than three years.

Union members point to the mayor’s willingness to talk to them about the issues facing the city and keeping those talks open as being key to their decision to endorsing him for another four years.

“His open and honest communication with everyone in the community as well as with us is very important, and we’ve built a great relationship with the mayor. We stand behind him and his messages,” said Trevor Doust, Erie Firefighters Local 293.

Mayor Schember said in response that he was both pleased and honored for the endorsement of the department’s 135 union members.