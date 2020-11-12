Erie in international spotlight as postal worker recants statement on ballot tampering

Erie is in the international spotlight for a social media post that accused a local postal service facility of “back-dating” mail-in ballots that arrived after election day.

32-year-old Richard Hopkins is the former postal worker who made the claim. Hopkins later recanted his statements to postal investigators, according to officials familiar with the investigation.

Hopkins then went to Twitter posting a video saying he hadn’t recanted.

Also, in a social media post, Erie Postmaster Rob Weisenbach called the allegations “100 percent false and were made by an employee that was recently disciplined multiple times.”

The story was originally leaked by Project Veritas, a far right group known for releasing deceptively edited videos.

“Social media thrives on controversy, it thrives on conspiracies and the lies that are big, bold and crazy. People love to share that stuff,” said Brian Sheridan, former reporter.

“If there is reason to believe that the election was not on the up and up, that will be investigated and we’ll figure that out. Just be patient and lets see what our elected officials in charge of overseeing elections are going to do,” said Dr. Joe Morris, political analyst, Mercyhurst University.