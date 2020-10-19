Erie International Airport makes preparations for President Trump’s visit

Thousands of supporters are expected to be at the Erie International Airport on Tuesday in support of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump will be here in Erie on Tuesday.

We went live from the Erie International Airport for more information on what those who attend the event can expect as well as the importance of this event.

The Erie International Airport does have a section set up for the President when he comes to visit on Tuesday.

According to the Executive Director of the Erie International Airport, Derek Martin, 10,000 tickets are up for grabs. The airport officials however are anticipating about 5,000 spectators.

With speakers in the air, bleachers assembled, and a hanger, the stage is set for President Donald Trump to make his campaign stop.

“Biden was a dump and run. They were not here at the airport. This visit has Trump staying here giving a speech,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director of the Erie International Airport.

Unlike the former vice president’s visit, spectators will not be allowed to park at the EIA, rather they will be bused in from an offsite location.

Those ticketed to attend the rally will park at the Waldameer parking lot and ride a shuttle to the airport. Security for this visit is expected to be high.

PennDOT has released several road closures effective at 3 p.m.

West 12th Street and Asbury Road along with Grace Street will be closed until 10 p.m.

Political Analyst Joe Morris said that this visit of the president and first lady shows the importance of Erie County in the election.

“We have to remember that in 2016, Donald Trump won the election with just 44,000 votes to spare in all the PA. This election in 2020 is likely to come down to the wire where every single vote is going to count,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analyst.

It’s safe to say there is not room for error in the competitive presidential race.

“Erie is exactly the type of place that Donald Trump hopes to win votes from. To choose not to come to Erie would ultimately a disaster for him,” said Dr. Morris.

Following Tuesday’s rally, Martin predicts this could be the last election visit for the season, but you never know.

“We’ve had Biden and Trump. After the rally we’re going to be a week away from the election. I don’t envision another trip, but you never know,” said Martin.

Martin said there is no anticipation of any interruptions of air traffic due to the rally.