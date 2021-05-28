Erie Mayor Joe Schember wins Republican write-in votes in PA Primary

It looks like Erie Mayor Joe Schember can claim victory when it comes to winning the write-in votes in this past election.

The vote totals at this time are unofficial, but Schember who easily won his party’s nomination in the Democratic Primary on May 18, racked up the most Republican write-in votes for Mayor as well.

According to unofficial county vote totals from all 63 voting precincts in the City of Erie, Schember received 330 Republican write-in votes for Mayor, followed by Tom Spagel with 305 write-ins and Rena Montedoro with 236 write-ins.

That means Schember will also appear as the lone Republican on the Nov. 2 Municipal Election Ballot.

Schember reportedly claimed 74% of the vote in the Democratic Primary with 7,781 votes, despite facing two challengers from within his own party.